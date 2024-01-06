Hannah Yeoh welcomes MACC probe, seeks “truth and vindication”

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has welcomed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) probe into the awarding of a contract to a firm linked to her husband, expressing her desire for truth and vindication to emerge from the investigation.

“I welcome MACC’s probe into the Selangor DRT proof of concept. Now that the probe has started, I want to see truth and vindication come out of this investigation. Malaysia deserves nothing less,“ she posted on X.

However, she refrained from further comments, stating, “It would not be proper for me to comment as it may be construed as an interference with on-going investigations. In fact, it was for this reason I had not said anything sooner as, in my view, the best way forward in dealing with such claims is to leave it to the relevant authorities to investigate them.”

Yeoh also expressed gratitude towards those who have extended solidarity.

This comes after a full investigation by MACC into the awarding of a contract to a firm linked to the Minister’s husband, following new leads received from several complaints.

Sources revealed that the commission received fresh complaints regarding the appointment of the minister’s husband to provide a proof of concept for the Selangor Mobility Initiative, a transportation project by the Selangor state government.

“The complaints and information have provided new leads that warrant further investigation.

“Consequently, an in-depth probe is currently underway to verify the authenticity of these new leads,“ New Straits Times reported yesterday.

The investigation will focus on potential abuse of power and governance issues, particularly compliance with treasury directives in the appointment process of the company by the Selangor state government.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed receiving several complaints and information regarding the matter.

“The public is reminded not to speculate or discuss this issue openly, but to allow the MACC the necessary space to conduct its investigation,“ he stated.

Previously, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had also stated that the commission did not find any wrongdoing in the interim investigation, as the contract was awarded by the Selangor state government and not Hannah Yeoh’s ministry.

However, he acknowledged that a further probe would be initiated if new leads emerged.

