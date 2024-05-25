HBN 2024: MGBM launches Palestinian solidarity fund, targets RM1 million

MELAKA: Majlis Gabungan Belia Melaka (MGBM) launched the MGBM Palestinian Solidarity Fund alongside Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia last night, aiming to raise RM1 million in conjunction with the National Youth Day (HBN) 2024 celebrations.

MGBM president Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar said that the fundraising began with visitors at the HBN 2024, which runs for three days starting yesterday and that the effort will also be gradually extended to all youth associations in the state.

“The fund collection will continue without a specific deadline until the target is reached, and I am confident we can achieve this amount.

“In conjunction with HBN 2024, my fellow youths and I, especially within MGBM, want to undertake this small effort that can have a significant impact on our support for the Palestinian people,“ she told Bernama at Dataran Pahlawan here last night.

She said this after the Palestinian Solidarity Night held in conjunction with the national-level HBN 2024, which was also attended by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

Khaidhirah further explained that the funds collected will be donated to the people of Palestine through GPM Malaysia to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians who are victims of Israeli atrocities.

She said the Palestinian Solidarity Night, which gathered over 500 participants, featured speeches on Palestine by representatives from various youth associations in and outside Melaka as a show of solidarity for the people of Palestine.

She added that the event aimed to raise awareness among Malaysians about the current situation in Palestine and to demonstrate the support and stance of Malaysian youth alongside the Palestinian people.

Melaka is hosting the national-level HBN 2024 for three days starting yesterday, featuring 72 activities across 10 lifestyle segments.