PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry will be addressing the concerns regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine by this week.

“We will explain the data concerning adverse side effects, as well as the issues and announcements made by AstraZeneca,“ said Deputy Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, as reported by The Star.

Lukanisman explained that there were reported cases of adverse side effect on vaccinations, however it not specified to only the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The government has the data, and we will announce it as it is important to the public,“ he was quoted as saying before adding that if side effects from the vaccination surface, the ministry’s facilities will be ready to receive them.

