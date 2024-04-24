Helicopter crash: Funeral prayers, last respects for eight victims held this evening

IPOH: The funeral prayers and final respects for eight victims of the helicopter crash at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Base in Lumut yesterday, were carried out at the 23rd Malay Royal Regiment (RAMD) camp in Ipoh at about 6 pm.

The bodies of the Muslim victims arrived at the camp at 4.50 pm, following the post-mortem process at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Ipoh Forensic Department, before being bathed and shrouded.

The funeral prayers for the Navy personnel were held at the camp’s Salahudin Al-Ayubi Surau, led by Lt Col Ahmad Kamil Abdullah.

Meanwhile, an atmosphere of sorrow and sadness enveloped the ceremony with the presence of the victims’ next of kin.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari and RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayub.

The eight bodies were of Warrant Officer II TNL Noorfarahimi Mohd Saedy, Petty Officer TNL Noor Rahiza Anuar, Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli, Commander Muhamad Amir Mohamad, Lieutenant Commander Wan Rezaudeen Kamal Wan Zainal Abidin, Lieutenant Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohamad Marzukhi, Warrant Officer II Muhammad Faisol Tamadun and Warrant Officer II Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi.

After the ceremony, the remains were sent for burial to the respective locations requested by family members.

Meanwhile, the remains of two non-Muslims, namely Lieutenant T. Sivasutan and Able Seaman I JJM Joanna Felicia Rohna, were sent to their homes in Kampung Serdang, Sitiawan and Serian, Sarawak, respectively.

In an incident at 9.32 am yesterday, 10 RMN personnel were killed when two helicopters crashed while conducting a rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the 90th RMN Anniversary celebration.