Helicopter tragedy: MOHE to provide assistance, fees exemption - Zambry

LUMUT: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), via the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), will provide RM1,000 to each of the 21 children affected by the two-helicopter crash that tragically claimed the lives of ten Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel at the Lumut Base.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, stated that any of the children studying at a university will be exempted from paying fees until the completion of their studies.

He said the decision was made to alleviate the financial burden on the victims’ families and was approved by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“So far, our data shows that there are 21 children who are still in school and they have been identified to receive free SSPN accounts.

“We will update the actual number of affected children,“ he told reporters after visiting the family of Petty Officer Noor Shahrizan Mohd Termizi at Taman Bunga Tanjung, Batu 10 Lekir, tonight.

“I believe that the Ministry of Defence may have plans for the children, so having an SSPN account will facilitate contributions, including from other agencies.

“As for the exemption of university tuition fees, currently, only one victim’s child (Mohd. Shahrizan), Nurul Shahfiqah Mohd. Shahrizan, 21, is studying at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan,“ he said.

Regarding another issue, Zambry emphasised that the MOHE acknowledges and takes seriously the concerns stemming from the actions of a foreign lecturer who made statements considered controversial and disrespectful to public sentiments, as circulated on social media.

“As a consequence, I’ve instructed the immediate cancellation of any programmes and activities the lecturer was scheduled to attend. Furthermore, I’ve asked Universiti Malaya to thoroughly investigate the matter and promptly provide further details,“ he stated.

He advised all agencies and institutions under the MOHE to be vigilant, and cautious, and conduct thorough background checks before inviting any individuals or parties to events and programmes.



