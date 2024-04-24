Helicopter tragedy: Victims to be accorded military honours

IPOH: The remains of the ten people perished in the crash of two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters at its Lumut base yesterday will be accorded military honours at the 23rd Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Camp here once the post-mortem process is completed.

It is understood that the bodies will be handed over to the families for burial after the post-mortem.

The 10 TLDM crew members killed in the crash include Squadron 502 commanding officer Commander Muhamad Amir Mohamad; Lieutenant T Sivasutan (Squadron 502 pilot) and Warrant Officer II Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi (Squadron 502 Air Quartermaster).

Others killed were Squadron 503 Commanding Officer Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli; Lt Commander Wan Rezaudeen Kamal Zainal Abidin; Squadron 503 Air Tactical Officer, Lt Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohd Marzukhi; and Squadron 503 Air Quartermaster Warrant Officer II Muhammad Faisol Tamadun.

The three women killed in the collision were Able Seaman I Joanna Felicia Rohna from the TLDM Air Base, Warrant Officer II Norfarahimi Saedy (West Armada Supply Depot) as well as Petty Officer Nor Rahiza Anuar (West Armada Supply Depot).

So far, the post-mortem is still ongoing and expected to be completed around 3 pm.

Yesterday, the bodies were taken to the Forensic Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for post-mortem.

In the 9.32 am incident, two TLDM helicopters crashed in Lumut while conducting a third rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the TLDM Fleet Open Day, scheduled to be held this Saturday.