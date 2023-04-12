Honesty, integrity should be cornerstone of all business dealings - Sabah DCM Joachim

KUALA LUMPUR: Honesty and integrity should be the cornerstone of all business dealings to ensure that countries would not have any issues with corruption and other business malpractices, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

He applauded the efforts of the Asia Pacific Top Excellence Brand Committee (APC) in giving the Asia Pacific International Honesty Book of Records awards to outstanding entrepreneurs and enterprises who had demonstrated honesty and integrity in their business dealings, which he said is the start of a journey towards a just society for all.

“I have been to several awards presentations that recognise profitability, high sales performance, and/or corporate achievements as the standard benchmark for success, which of course is important to being a successful entrepreneur, but the awards today are unique as the organisers acknowledge and celebrate companies and enterprises that exemplify honesty and Integrity in their business operations.

“So, congratulations to the organisers for their significant efforts and thoughtful insight in giving this award. I am confident that this prestigious event organised since 2002 will continue to offer, to commend and acknowledge those entrepreneurs from the Asia Pacific Region who have achieved outstanding performance with honesty as the key benchmark parameter,” he said.

Joachim, who is also the state Local Government and Housing Minister, said this at the award presentation of the 20th Asia Pacific International Honesty Book of Records 2023 in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Book of Top Recognition Award here today.

He also hopes that more enterprises will take part in an event like this to expand the influence of honesty and help instil the belief that honesty is still the best policy.

“As business leaders, you are automatically and directly responsible for increasing and improving the economies of your respective countries. Good business means more friends; the more friends we have, the more peaceful the world is. More peaceful means better business, and so we can prosper together. You and I can also act as ‘peace’ ambassadors for our respective countries too,” he said.

At the event, 13 winners were honoured with the Asia Pacific International Honesty Book of Records and 38, with the Asia Pacific Book of Top Recognition Award.

The awards were presented by organising chairman Datuk Prof Dr Albert Tan and Joachim, witnessed by APC honorary chairman Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah, APC honorary chairwoman Datuk Heng Seai Kie and APC honorary vice-chairmen (Royal Member) Datuk Seri Hasnizal Hassan and Dr Raja Putra Shah.–Bernama