A tow truck operator’s recent act of dedication in rescuing a submerged vehicle from a murky pond has gone viral, leaving netizens in awe.

Despite the challenging conditions, he demonstrated unwavering commitment to his job, earning widespread admiration on TikTok with about 73,600 views.

It is believed that the man arrived at the scene after receiving a call for car towing service to recover a drowning car and he took a dive on the swampy pond.

Netizens applaud the man for taking his dedication for an extra mile, while some even jokingly remarked that he is giving a new way of “car wash” service in the pond.

A social media user, @madu04941, expressed concern over the man’s actions, commenting, “How dirty is the river water, especially with so much trash along the embankment?”

Another user suggested that a fellow tow truck operator should have assisted the man in his mission, rather than filming the incident.