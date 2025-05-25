WHEN you board a train, you anticipate arriving at a designated station platform—instead of finding yourself trekking through dense bush to reach safety.

This unusual scenario became reality for numerous commuters who found themselves abandoned on railway tracks and instructed to evacuate through surrounding woodland to find their way back to urban areas.

The incident which occured on Friday (May 23) was documented in a TikTok post by user @horajunie, who was traveling on a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) service from Pulau Sebang toward Batu Caves.

What began as a routine journey became an adventure when the locomotive came to an abrupt halt between Bangi and Serdang stations after a tree fell across the tracks.

This unexpected blockage severed electrical connections, causing complete system failure and trapping travelers for three hours.

When no immediate resolution appeared possible, KTM officials made an unprecedented decision that surprised everyone aboard. Passengers received instructions to exit the train and traverse the dense vegetation surrounding the railway line.

Rather than stepping onto a conventional platform, commuters queued with their personal items, cautiously descending a slippery, steep embankment without established walkways.

Despite the challenging circumstances, @horajunie maintained her sense of humor throughout the experience.

She compared the situation to participating in a personal growth wilderness program or embarking on an impromptu nature hike, noting how some fellow travelers ahead of her navigated the descent with remarkable ease while managing both wheeled luggage and backpacks.

“I’m amazed by the incredible physical capability of the person ahead of me,“ she commented in her video.

However, the experience wasn’t equally manageable for everyone. She also hadexpressed concern for older passengers who found the irregular ground particularly challenging to navigate.

“Even though there were businesses in the vicinity, it was unfortunate that people had to descend in such a manner,“ she observed, highlighting the absence of safer evacuation options.