Spouse of Lao PM enjoys lake cruise in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Vandara Siphadone, spouse of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, went on a cruise around Putrajaya Lake here today.

Arriving at 10.30 am, she was warmly welcomed by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Vandara spent about 45 minutes in friendly conversation with Dr Wan Azizah while admiring the iconic buildings surrounding the national administrative centre.

She also took the opportunity to view intricately carved wooden wall decorations featuring hibiscus motifs, crafted by artisans from Kraftangan Malaysia.

Siphandone and his wife arrived in Putrajaya today on his first official visit to Malaysia ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

The special aircraft carrying Siphandone, Vandara and the Lao delegation landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s Bunga Raya Complex at 9.05 am, where they were greeted by Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Upon arrival, Siphandone inspected a guard of honour comprising 28 officers and members of the First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment, led by Captain J Lingesri Rao.

According to Wisma Putra, this marks Siphandone’s first official visit to Malaysia since his appointment as Prime Minister of Laos in December 2022.

The official visit coincides with the 46th ASEAN Summit, the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, scheduled to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on May 26 and 27, which reflect the strong and enduring relationship between Malaysia and Laos.

Last year, trade between Malaysia and Laos was recorded at USD21.9 million (RM 99.7 million), with exports at USD14.9 million (RM 67.8 million) and imports at USD7 million (RM 31.9 million).

Malaysia is the fifth-largest foreign investor in Laos, with total investments worth USD942 million across 46 registered projects, focusing on sectors such as renewable energy, transport and logistics, telecommunication, construction, banking and hotel services.