Hot spell: No heat cramp or heat stroke cases in Sabah so far

KOTA KINABALU: No cases of heat cramp and heat stroke have been reported in Sabah thus far due to the hot weather affecting the state since January this year, said state Health director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna.

He said no cases of snake bites have been reported throughout the monitoring of hot weather in Sabah until yesterday.

However, he said the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) had recorded two cases of heat exhaustion in Beaufort.

“The first case of heat exhaustion involved a 50-year-old man who experienced symptoms while cutting down trees. The case received treatment at the government hospital Emergency Department on Jan 22, was allowed to return home on the same day and has since recovered.

“The second case involved an 18-year-old male student who experienced symptoms while playing a football match. The case received treatment at the government hospital Emergency Department on March 9, was allowed to return home on the same day and has since recovered,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Asits said JKNS is strengthening the monitoring of heat-related illnesses by ensuring that treatment facilities and medication supplies are adequate at every healthcare facility, besides conducting promotional activities and education related to healthcare guidelines for the public.

He reminded the public to take several steps to cope with the hot weather, including drinking sufficient water and reducing intake of caffeinated, alcoholic and sugary drinks.

“Those fasting during Ramadan should drink enough water, which is eight glasses a day between iftar and sahur,“ he said, reminding the public to use air conditioning or fans to cool down the body as a measure to deal with hot weather.

The people are also advised to wear light, loose-fitting and bright-coloured clothing and to use a hat or umbrella to protect themselves from the sun’s rays when outside buildings.

Additionally, it is important to be aware of the presence of wild animals like snakes because during hot weather, these animals are forced out of their habitats to seek shade and food sources such as inside houses and surrounding areas, he said.

“Excessive heat can cause a person to sweat excessively, leading to a decrease in body fluids. Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include dry and hot body, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, nausea, and can lead to seizures or fainting.

“Children and the elderly are the most at risk of health problems from this condition. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience early signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, or if bitten by a snake,“ he said. - Bernama