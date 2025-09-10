ASEAN ministers meet in Melaka to combat transnational crime threats

MELAKA: The 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime continued today with high-level discussions chaired by Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Minister Saifuddin Nasution arrived at the meeting venue at approximately 8.30 am accompanied by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman.

The meeting gathered ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn and representatives from all ASEAN member countries.

Chairperson Saifuddin Nasution also welcomed participation from ASEAN Plus Three dialogue partners China, Japan and South Korea to enhance regional cooperation.

Discussions focused on strengthening measures against people smuggling and human trafficking through improved cross-border investigations.

Ministers emphasised the need for harmonised laws and coordinated enforcement actions across ASEAN member states.

The meeting agreed to establish a Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime Working Group on Money Laundering.

This new working group aims to disrupt the financial operations of organised crime networks throughout the region.

Delegates worked to finalise the SOMTC Work Programme for 2026-2028 as a comprehensive technical plan for all ASEAN members.

Ministers also shaped the ASEAN Plan of Action 2026-2035 to address emerging transnational crime threats.

The new action plan will prepare ASEAN nations for challenges including cyber fraud and online exploitation.

It will also address artificial intelligence-driven scams that represent evolving criminal methodologies.

Melaka served as the regional security hub this week hosting ministers and senior officials from September 8 to 12.

The 19th AMMTC and related meetings occurred under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025.

This year’s theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ reflects Malaysia’s commitment to regional safety and prosperity. – Bernama