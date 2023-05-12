Human remains found cemented in water tub

PORT KLANG: Selangor police have confirmed the discovery of human remains cemented in a water tub at a house in Kampung Pendamar, here, on Dec 3.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said when contacted, that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The remains believed to be that of a woman are now at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for a post-mortem examination expected to be completed tomorrow,” he said.

According to Hussein, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case, but police are intensifying efforts to track down two men believed to be linked to the discovery of the remains.

“...according to the house owner, a local man, the water tub was cemented in 2020 when two Indian nationals were living there,” he said.

Hussein said after the Indian nationals moved out, two individuals rented the house.

“Recently, the house owner was informed by the residents in the area that there was a body buried in the water tub. The owner, who felt uneasy, then asked the latest tenant to move out and lodged a police report,” he said.

Earlier, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department in a statement, informed that the department received a call around 11.39pm on Dec 3 from the police regarding the discovery.

It said, arriving 10 minutes later, firemen from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue Station started to break the cement using special tools and discovered a human remains believed to be of an adult female, which was handed over to the police.

A Bernama check on the single-storey house at 3.30pm yesterday found that the gate was closed, but the main door was opened.

A next-door neighbour who grew up in the area said he was shocked to see a group of policemen outside the house at 9.30pm and the presence of firefighters at 11pm.

“The house was rented out to foreign nationals before some of them returned to their home countries. After that, it was rented to a local married couple,” he said. - Bernama