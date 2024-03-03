Human Resource Ministry now known as “KESUMA”

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) has been rebranded and will use the acronym ‘KESUMA’ for all official business related to the ministry effective tomorrow (March 4).

The ministry, in a statement today, said the Cabinet meeting on Friday (March 1) took note and agreed on the rebranding of KSM with the abbreviation KESUMA.

“In these two months, in line with the 3K strategic mission, KESUMA has strengthened cooperation with trade unions, implemented reforms on the Malaysian Industrial Court institution, firmly emphasised workers’ wage rights and expanded the coverage of social security schemes.

“This includes improving the quality of skills training as well as implementing several measures to improve governance in all departments and agencies of the ministry,“ it said.

According to the statement, KESUMA is from the initial syllable of the phrase of each word in “Kementerian Sumber Manusia” (KE.SU.MA), which means flower and in line with the ministry’s 3K strategic mission, which is to empower workers’ Welfare (Kebajikan), Skills (Kemahiran), and Success (Keberhasilan). - Bernama