Married couple arrested for prostitution and porn distribution in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: A married couple was arrested at a hotel here for allegedly operating a prostitution ring and distributing pornographic videos through social media.

The Kuala Lumpur police contingent’s D7 division apprehended the 34-year-old pair following an investigation into their illicit activities.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that the husband managed the business, creating and selling explicit content featuring his wife and clients.

The wife reportedly served as the primary performer in the videos while engaging in prostitution.

“They earned up to RM6,400 a week by selling videos priced between RM50 and RM150.

“Prostitution services were arranged via Telegram, with fees ranging from RM450 to RM800 per session,” Rusdi said.

The couple was remanded for three days as authorities investigate violations under Sections 372(1), 372B, and 372A of the Penal Code, along with Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.