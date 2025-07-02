Unexploded WWII bomb safely disposed in Kuantan housing site

KUANTAN: A 250-kilogramme unexploded aerial bomb, believed to be from World War Two, was discovered at a housing construction site in Bukit Goh.

The explosive was found by a contractor at approximately 2.50 pm, prompting immediate police intervention.

Kuantan district acting police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud confirmed that security measures were swiftly implemented.

The Bomb Disposal Unit from both the Kuantan district and Pahang state police headquarters conducted a risk assessment before proceeding with disposal.

Authorities opted for the “low order” method to minimise tremors, considering nearby residences located roughly 200 metres away.

The operation concluded safely by 10 am the following day.

Mohd Adli urged the public to avoid handling suspicious objects and instead report them to the nearest police station for proper disposal.