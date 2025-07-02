Sabah election: Civil servants must maintain service delivery, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has called on civil servants in Sabah to maintain smooth administrative operations and public service delivery during the upcoming state election.

He stressed the importance of professionalism, neutrality, and integrity among government personnel.

“The efficiency and transparency of civil servants during this challenging period reflect our commitment to upholding democratic governance and administrative stability,” Hajiji said in a statement following the Post-Cabinet Meeting at Menara Kinabalu.

The 16th Sabah state assembly’s term will automatically end on Nov 11, leading to the 17th Sabah State Election.

Hajiji also directed department heads to ensure efficient operations to prevent delays, wastage, and loss of public trust.

“Civil servants must carry out their responsibilities with integrity, transparency and a strong sense of accountability.

“They must avoid any conflict of interest to ensure the state government’s goals and objectives are successfully achieved,” he added.

Meanwhile, four bills will be tabled in the upcoming two-day state assembly session starting next Monday.

The Chief Minister’s Department will introduce the Forest (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Climate and Carbon Governance Bill 2025, while the Ministry of Finance will present the State Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Supplementary Supply Bill 2025.