‘I don’t like systems with a lot of red tape’ - Sultan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia wants the efficiency of work processes and governance in every government agency to be constantly evaluated and improved to ensure there is no bureaucratic red tape in the government delivery system.

“I do not like systems with a lot of red tape,“ said His Majesty when opening the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament here today.

Sultan Ibrahim reminded the government machinery to enhance efficiency and practise the principle of integrity in order to achieve successful economic development.

“Enforcement agencies should also conduct investigations more efficiently and swiftly so that each case can be resolved promptly.

“All cases brought to the court must also be adjudicated promptly to maintain the public’s trust in the country’s justice system,“ he said.

The King also praised the government’s achievement in obtaining 29th place in the World Competitiveness Index 2023 in terms of government efficiency.

His Majesty welcomed the ongoing efforts to enhance public trust in the efficiency of government agency services.

In terms of the nation’s food security, Sultan Ibrahim said the government needed to intensify efforts and incentives for domestic production, especially for daily food supplies and raw materials.

“Therefore, efforts to increase food production should be more organised to ensure the attainment of the country’s food security objectives.

“At the same time, programmes to assist farmers, breeders, and fishermen need to be enhanced to ensure that their incomes reach high level,” His Majesty added.

