Illegals detained in raids on Seremban restaurants, massage parlours

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department (JIMNS) detained 43 illegal immigrants for various immigration offences through four raids at restaurants and massage parlours in the district yesterday.

Its director, Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said all those detained in the operation, which took place from 9 am to 7 pm were aged between 17 and 47 and they comprised 34 men and seven women from Myanmar, along with two women from Thailand.

He said during the operation at one of the locations, a female JIMNS officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by a male foreigner who attempted to escape.

“However, the JIMNS team successfully apprehended the man about 100 metres from the scene.

“All of them were then sent and detained at the Lenggeng Immigration Depot for further action. Five Summons to Witness forms were also issued to individuals in the operation to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Tan said JIMNS would not compromise on any activities that violate the law and would ensure continuous efforts to curb illegal immigrants.

He said JIMNS consistently conducts enforcement operations across Negeri Sembilan to address related issues, encouraging the public to share any information about the presence of undocumented immigrants, ensuring the informant’s identity remains confidential.-Bernama