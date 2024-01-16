Individuals who steal cockle spats can be jailed, fined RM20,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals can be fined up to RM20,000 or jailed up to two years, or both, if they are found to be involved in unauthorised collection of cockle spats through any method in any natural cockle bed or cultured cockle bed.

Fisheries Department director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said that it viewed seriously the complaints and reports from registered cockle farming lot operators under the Fisheries Department regarding the increasing activities of cockle spat theft in natural cockle bed and culture beds sites.

“It is an offence for anyone to collect cockle spats or adult cockles without a valid licence issued by the Fisheries Department. The licence will be issued when the cockle size reaches 4mm and above through a notice issued by the state Fisheries Office,“ he said in a statement today.

Those found violating the rules of taking cockle spats, cockle seeds or adult cockles from a natural cockle bed or cultured cockle bed are liable for prosecution in accordance with Regulations 3 (1) and 4 (1) of the Fisheries (Cockles Conservation and Culture) Regulations 2002.

Those found guilty can be fined not more than RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both, or fined not more than RM10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or both.

Adnan added that enforcement actions to curb cockle spat theft are continuously carried out in collaboration with other enforcement agencies.

“Last year, nine cases were recorded with six seizures and three arrests, involving a total seizure value of RM17,185 in four states, namely Perak, Selangor, Melaka, and Penang.

“For 2022, four cases were recorded involving one seizure and three cases with a total seizure value of RM8,500 in three states, namely Selangor, Perak, and Johor,“ he said. -Bernama