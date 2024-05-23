Indonesian man nabbed with drugs worth RM110,000 in Perak

IPOH: An illegal immigrant was detained in Langkap, Teluk Intan on Monday for suspected involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate since March.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the Indonesian man, aged 40, was nabbed during a raid conducted on a house at 9.30 pm.

“Upon inspection on the premises, authorities discovered a suitcase containing 20 transparent plastic packets filled with heroin, weighing around nine kilogrammes and valued at approximately RM110,000.

“The suspect’s urine test came back positive for methamphetamine and he has no previous criminal records,” he told a press conference at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Mohd Yusri said the drugs, believed for distribution within the state, could be used by 11,000 addicts.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days starting Tuesday to assist investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.