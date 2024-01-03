Integrity main foundation in ensuring M’sia is revered globally - Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA: The practice of integrity among Malaysians is seen as the core or main foundation in realising the Unity Government’s aspiration to make Malaysia a revered nation, says Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said it was through this practice that Malaysia’s position in the World Competitiveness Ranking issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) had gone up to 27th in 2023 from 32nd in 2022, and its position in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) went from 61st position in 2022 to 57th in 2023.

“Therefore, I see that the involvement of the public and private sectors in fostering integrity, especially through participation in the Integrity, Governance, and Anti-Corruption Awards (AIGA), is one of the pathways towards more sustainable economic growth,” he said while speaking at the AIGA 2023 event here today.

Mohd Zuki who is also the chairman of the Integrity Institute of Malaysia (IIM) said the implementation of AIGA by IIM was in line with the institute’s Strategic Plan 2024-2034 to make it an evaluation and recognition body for integrity and governance.

He said, in line with the new motto of IIM, which is ‘Committed to Cultivating Integrity,‘ the IIM Strategic Plan was formulated and developed to support and assist the Unity Government in enhancing the integrity and governance of the country.

AIGA 2023 provides recognition to those in the public and private sectors that demonstrate commitment to fostering and practicing integrity, best governance, and anti-corruption initiatives within their organisations.

According to Mohd Zuki, a total of 154 agencies from across the country, comprising 95 public sector agencies and 59 private sector agencies, participated in AIGA 2023.

“There is an increase of 38 per cent compared to 2022, when only 116 organisations across the country participated.

“I sincerely hope that AIGA will succeed in injecting a spirit of continuous commitment in all organisations, whether public or private, to enhance their internal management control systems and governance,“ he said.

AIGA 2023 has also introduced a special award which is the ‘Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Practitioner with Best Integrity’ in addition to the ‘Special Integrity Award’.

Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz was also present at the event. -Bernama