Israeli man to be charged this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Israeli man Avitan Shalom, who was arrested in possession of six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition at a hotel here last month, will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court this morning.

Based on a check of the e-judicial system, the case will be heard in Session Court 12 before Judge Norina Zainol Abidin at 9am today.

The media personnel started gathering at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex from 7 this morning.

The 36-year-old Israeli was arrested at a hotel in Jalan Ampang here on March 27. He is believed to have entered the country from the United Arab Emirates on March 12, using a French passport.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect, who also holds an Israeli passport, claimed he came to Malaysia to hunt down and kill another Israeli national over a family dispute.

On April 8, a local couple suspected of supplying firearms to the Israeli man were charged in the Klang Sessions Court for firearms offences.

