Israeli mobster to be charged at KL court tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: An Israeli citizen who was nabbed by the police and was in possession of six guns and 200 bullets is set to be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, tomorrow.

According to the New Straits Times, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police will also seek an extension into the current remand of the suspect who was arrested at a hotel last month .

It was reported that the Israel citizen identified as Shalom Avitan was detained at a hotel in Jalan Ampang, KL, on March 27.

ALSO READ: Israeli man with six guns arrested in KL

He was found in possession of six handguns, including a Glock 19 Marine, Glock 17 Gen 4, Smith and Wesson, Sig Sauer and Stoeger, along with 200 rounds of ammunition.

Investigations revealed that Avitan entered the country on March 12 via a flight from the United Arab Emirates using a French passport.

It is learnt that his motive to come to the country was murder the leader of a rival criminal family.

In the course of investigations, the police also arrested 12 other people along with a husband and wife, aged 42 and 40, respectively at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Selangor on March 29 after the duo were believed to have sold the firearms to Avitan.

The couple have since been charged in court.

READ MORE: Couple pleads not guilty to supplying firearms to Israeli man