Israeli pleads not guilty to firearms trafficking charges

PETALING JAYA: An Israeli national has pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions court to trafficking six guns into the country and possessing 158 bullets.

Shalom Avitan, 38, was charged for commiting the offences under Section 7(1) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act for trafficking the guns, and Section 8 of the act for possessing the bullets.

Avitan who possesses a French passport, pleaded not guilty to the charges after it was read out to him by the court interpreter in the presence of sessions judge Tasnim Abu Bakar.

“I understand the charges, not guilty,” he said in response.

ALSO READ: Israeli man to be charged this morning

According to the New Straits Times, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had earlier said the police will also seek an extension into the current remand of the suspect who was arrested at a hotel last month.

It was reported that Avitan was detained at a hotel in Jalan Ampang, KL, on March 27.

He was found in possession of six handguns, including a Glock 19 Marine, Glock 17 Gen 4, Smith and Wesson, Sig Sauer and Stoeger, along with 200 rounds of ammunition.

Investigations revealed that Avitan entered the country on March 12 via a flight from the United Arab Emirates using a French passport.

It is learnt that his motive to come to the country was murder the leader of a rival criminal family.

ALSO READ: Israeli man with six guns arrested in KL

In the course of investigations, the police also arrested 12 other people along with a husband and wife, aged 42 and 40, respectively at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Selangor on March 29 after the duo were believed to have sold the firearms to Avitan.

The couple have since been charged in court.