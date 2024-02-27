Issues regarding LTAT, flood aid, focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of the resignation of several senior officers of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), the policy on aid for flood victims and the government’s efforts to protect the State Syariah Enactment Law are among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the issue regarding the resignation of the LTAT senior officers will be raised by Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor (PN-Ketereh) to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT).

Khir wants to know the steps taken by the government in handling the matter.

During the session, Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang) will also pose a question to Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming regarding the RM50 million allocation for the construction of low-cost apartments to accommodate the residents of the Flat Taman Sri Berembang Port Klang, which has been declared unsafe for occupation.

Regarding the Syariah law, the question is from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Takiyuddin wants to know the efforts taken by the government to protect the validity of the State Syariah Enactment Law, especially against planned strategic litigation attacks.

Dr. Richard Rapu @ Aman Begri (GPS-Betong) will ask the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living regarding the effectiveness of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) in addressing the cost of living issue.

There will also be a question from Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) who wants the Prime Minister to state the efforts made by the government to tackle online scams that are becoming more rampant and the kind of assistance offered to help and defend the victims.

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) will ask Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook for details regarding the new 30-year supplementary concession which will run from 2029 to 2059 for the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services.

After the question and answer session, Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) will table a motion of thanks and debate on the royal address by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, when opening the Parliament sitting yesterday.

Based on the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, this Dewan Rakyat sitting is for 19 days with the debate on the royal address from today until March 7, followed by the winding-up by the relevant ministries for four days starting March 11.

This will then be followed by the tabling and debate of several bills and other government matters from March 18 to 27. - Bernama