Iswami Malaysia: Journalistic code of ethics needs to be regularly updated

JAKARTA: The Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists, which serves as the foundation and reference for media practitioners, should be constantly updated according to technological advancements, said Ikatan Setiakawan Wartawan Malaysia-Indonesia (ISWAMI) Malaysia president Ashwad Ismail.

He said the code of ethics in journalism is not new, but the document needs to be constantly updated to empower the media industry, describing it as ‘a living document’.

“Journalistic ethics serve as a guide or compass for journalists or media practitioners to carry out their duties,” he said when met at the ISWAMI Malaysia ‘Jejak Serumpun’ programme, here, today.

Earlier in Putrajaya, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil launched the new version of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists as a guide for media agencies to carry out their duties and to elevate the dignity of the media as the people’s trusted source of news and information.

This initiative of the Communications Ministry through the Information Department (JaPen) outlines eight aspects, such as the responsibility of journalists as the voice of the people, transparency, fairness in delivering information and conveying news not influenced by personal interests.

According to the code of ethics, journalists must also check the validity and accuracy of the information, respect the privacy and confidentiality of sources, understand related laws, acts, and policies, and prioritise continuously improving their journalistic skills.

Meanwhile, a 33-member delegation led by ISWAMI Malaysia comprising chief editors of Malaysian media agencies and journalists is attending Indonesia’s annual National Press Day 2024, which gathers over 6,000 journalists from across Indonesia today.

The delegation is led by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief (assuming chief executive officer duties), Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, representing the Communications Ministry.

ISWAMI Malaysia deputy president, who is also NSTP group managing editor and Berita Harian group editor Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman, is also part of the delegation. -Bernama