JBPM conducts EMARs to fly donor’s organ from Melaka to Kuala Lumpur Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted an Emergency Medical Air Ambulance and Rescue Service (EMARS) to help fly a donor’s organ from the Melaka Airport to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) today.

JBPM Air Operations Management Branch Head Captain Roslan Aziz said the flight was conducted after the HKL National Transplant Resource Center received a case of an organ donation from the family of a patient at Melaka Hospital who was confirmed to be brain-dead.

“A JBPM EMARS helicopter was mobilised at 7.15 am from the JBPM Central Region Air Base, Subang, to Melaka, to bring the organ which landed at HKL at 8.35 am,“ he said in a statement today.

Roslan, who led the mission, along with co-pilot Ahmad Hafiz Sulaiman and Air Quartermaster Shazmi Ishak. Also on the flight from Melaka were three medical officers led by Melaka Hospital Cardiothoracic and Vascular Consultant Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib.

According to Roslan, transporting donors’ organs is one of the critical operations that requires careful and organised planning in addition to having to comply with the time set by the medical team.

“This is to ensure that the donor’s organ can be used by the recipient as soon as it arrives at the hospital as any delay and mistake can affect the status of the organs and can even put the recipient at risk during the transplant surgery,“ he said in the statement.

Transporting donors’ organs is one of the medical services that JBPM provides in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, in addition to patient transfer and other medical logistical assistance. - BERNAMA