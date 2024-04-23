JBPM conducts Medevac for Orang Asli boy in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted a medical evacuation flight, by bringing a three-year-old Orang Asli boy from Pos Bihai to get treatment at Gua Musang Hospital, yesterday.

JBPM Subang Central Region public relations officer Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Rizzan Jefri said that the patient, Arafal Danas Addy, was suffering from high fever, fatigue, cough and flu, and was accompanied by his mother, Sawana John, 34, on board the Mi-171 aircraft.

He said that the patient needed immediate oxygen administration due to severe fatigue.

“The flight crew departed from the Northern Region Air Base in Bertam, Penang, at 3.05 pm, and arrived at Pos Bihai at 4.05 pm to fetch the patient.

“Respiratory first aid was given to the patient as soon as the crew arrived at the village, before continuing to Gua Musang Town and arriving at the Gua Musang Fire Station at 4.35 that afternoon,” he said, in a statement today.

According to Mohd Rizzan, the patient was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further treatment.