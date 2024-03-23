JBPM to prioritise upgrading old fire stations nationwide

ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will prioritise upgrading and maintaining old fire and rescue station facilities across the country through the budget allocated to the department.

JBPM deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman said that RM50 million was allocated last year to upgrade the stations for the comfort of personnel in carrying out their duties.

“Through my visits to fire stations, I’ve noted concerns regarding the maintenance and improvement of old facilities such as toilets, which demand urgent attention.

“From the budget given by the government, many positive changes and improvements have been implemented nationwide, including at the Masjid Tanah fire station, and the effort will continue this year,“ he told reporters after a breaking of fast event here last night.

At the ceremony, Ahmad Izram also presented contributions of RM1,500 each to 16 recipients, consisting of widows and next-of-kin of fire personnel who had either lost their lives during operations or were involved in accidents.

According to him, the South Zone donation program was initiated through a partnership between the Association of Wives of Fire Personnel and Women Fire Personnel (Perisma), along with several private companies.