JOHOR BHAR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has given his assurance that the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) movement in the country is still under control.

He said this is because his ministry has a sufficient database to help manage cases such as the recent attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor.

“Our database is sufficient to handle such incidents and we have the background of those who are involved in any activity or have been detained under (the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA)...the police approach is to continue interacting with them to ensure the rehabilitation process continues and not be a threat to the community.

“Alhamdulillah, this JI (movement) is still under control and I believe the police have the experience to manage (a similar incident at the Ulu Tiram Police station) based on the database and patterns of the incidents,” he said.

He said this at a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters here today, which was also attended by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

At the same time, Saifuddin Nasution urged the public to refrain from speculating while the media was advised to report the incident based on the facts provided by the police.

“I was able to detect some of the reports (of media practitioners) and (I) request (the media) to (write) according to the facts of the case without having to link this incident to religion.

“Give the police space to conduct investigations and (the police) assure that public order and safety are our priorities,” he said.

In the 2.45 am attack yesterday, three were killed, namely two policemen, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, and the 21-year-old suspect.

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, was also injured in the incident.

The male suspect is believed to be a JI member and an investigation at the suspect’s house in Ulu Tiram led to the arrest of five members of his family, aged 19 to 62.

