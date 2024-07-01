JKM urged to assist family of security guard found dead at Gunung Lang camp site - Exco

IPOH: The Perak state government urged the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to look into what assistance can be provided to the family of a security guard who was found dead at a camp site in Gunung Lang, here on Wednesday.

State Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperatives and Entrepreneur Development committee chairman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed said the committee through JKM would assist the victim’s family in terms of expenses for school.

“As for JKM, it can provide an assistance of up to RM1,000 for the victim’s children who are schooling. Therefore, we need to see how many children are going to school.

“We have asked the JKM to coordinate assistance and we will assist in whatever way we can. If we seek the assistance of JKM, it means to ensure monthly assistance for the children’s school expenses,” she told reporters after the Business Fundamental Mastery (BFM) High Tea programme, here today.

On Jan 3, police detained a man, believed to be a former mentally unstable person, to assist investigations into the death of a 41-year-old security guard at a camp site in Gunung Lang, here.

Meanwhile, Salbiah said 10 entrepreneurs who have been chosen under the Business Fundamental Mastery (BFM) programme will be provided RM10,000 as grants to obtain halal certification in the state.

She added that the programme organised together with the Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (PASAK) was in line with the state government’s aspiration to have more than 1,000 companies with halal certificates in the state by 2030.

“To ensure the success of the programme, we must identify entrepreneurs who are at the successful level, look at areas that are facing issues, that is why I have discussed that apart from agencies that have allocations for halal certificates and other matters, this is under my own allocation for this year.

“I have an allocation for entrepreneurs so we will try to assist enterpreneurs who are trully eligible to receive the halal certificate,” she said.

As for today’s programme, Salbiah said the committee was focused on the development of entrepreneurs in Perak and to identify entrepreneurs who have the potential and be assisted from ‘zero to hero’.

He said the programme which started in July with 203 selected entrepreneurs, was trimmed to 50 entrepreneurs who have the potential to be groomed as well to identify problems faced by them in developing their products.

“The 50 entrepreneurs are in the first phase...I have discussed again with PASAK to continue the programme this year for a second phase and focus on a different set of entrepreneurs,” she said. - Bernama