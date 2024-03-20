Johor Customs foils smuggling attempt: Seizes cigarettes, alcohol worth RM20m

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department in Johor seized cigarettes and alcohol estimated at RM20.1 million, inclusive of duties and taxes, during inspections at the Tanjung Pelepas Port Customs Checkpoint in Gelang Patah, in March and January.

State Customs director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi disclosed that on March 4 and 13, authorities intercepted the attempted smuggling of 21.7 million sticks of cigarettes worth about RM18.3 million concealed in two containers, suspected to be destined for Mexico.

“We are working on tracing the owners of these goods. The syndicate’s modus operandi was to place 160 boxes of plastic children’s toys at the front of the container to deceive the authorities,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that the undeclared alcohol worth about RM1.8 million, comprising 69,360 cans of various brands, was seized in the same area on Jan 29.

“The alcohol was found in three different containers,“ he said, adding that both cases are being investigated under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.

On a separate matter, Aminul Izmeer said they have identified a syndicate involved in smuggling out undocumented foreigners during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri by charging RM3,000 per person.

He explained that the syndicate came to light after the apprehension of 12 undocumented Indonesians, including two boat skippers, all aged between 25 and 50 years, in the waters off Tanjung Pelepas last Friday, who were intercepted en route to Batam Island, Indonesia.

He added that the skippers have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, while the remaining 10 individuals have been handed over to the Immigration Department.

A fiberglass boat with an engine, estimated to be worth RM42,000, was also seized. -Bernama