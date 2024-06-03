Johor MB meets with 40 potential investor companies from China

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has held a meeting with 40 potential investor companies, including leading global companies from China such as China Telecom Global Corporation Ltd, TCL Technology Group, and Guangzhou JiuHeng Barcode Co Ltd.

He is currently leading a delegation from the Johor state government on a working visit to the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, China, from March 2-7.

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that the parties had discussed several details and proposals regarding Johor’s direction and investors’ expectations regarding the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ) policy, which aims to create a win-win situation for both parties.

He added that various policies and initiatives such as JSSEZ and the National Energy Transition Plan (NETR) have clearly conveyed the message that Johor is ready to welcome new industry players to expand their business ventures in the state.-Bernama