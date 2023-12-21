Johor to activate contra lanes at BSI CIQ, KSAB to address year-end holiday congestion

KULAI: The Johor government is ready to activate contra lanes at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) of the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) to address congestion during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

State Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh

said that additional counters would also be opened to reduce congestion at both BSI CIQ in Johor Bahru and KSAB in Iskandar Puteri.

He added that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Road Transport Department (JPJ), and local authorities (PBT) would also monitor congestion and carry out enforcement operations.

“These contra lanes will be activated during peak hours when many vehicles are entering Malaysia from Singapore, while the number of vehicles leaving Malaysia is relatively low. Therefore, the exit lanes can be used as contra lanes to accommodate the influx of vehicles from Singapore,“ he said when asked about measures to prevent congestion at BSI CIQ and KSAB during the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

He said this after officiating the handover ceremony of the Selekoh 'S' Project on the FT001 route from Johor Bahru to Air Hitam, KM38-40 Kulai, Johor, here today.

According to the Johor Immigration Department (JIM), there are a total of 236 immigration entry and exit counters at BSI CIQ, comprising motorcycle counters (100), car counters (60), bus counters (36), and autogate counters (40).

Meanwhile, at KSAB, there are 162 entry and exit counters with motorcycle counters (50), car counters (48), bus counters (52), and autogate counters (12).

Earlier, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore was reported to have said that travellers from the republic are expected to face nearly three hours of congestion at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, following the Christmas and New Year holidays.

On a separate note, Mohamad Fazli said the state government aims to resolve 10 out of 44 flash flood hotspots in the Johor Bahru district next year, involving works such as pipe connections, water pump purchases, and construction of bunds.

He added that among these hotspots are Ayer Molek Road, the Mount Austin roundabout, and several village areas near the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL).

He said the state government will strive to complete three “’sick” projects next year, involving Kempas Road in Johor Bahru, Kampung Rahmat in Batu Pahat, and Kampung Sawah in Pontian, with a total cost of RM17.9 million. -Bernama