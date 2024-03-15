Johor welcomes federal govt's move to amend MM2H prog conditions

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Government welcomes the federal government's announcement that it has agreed to amend some of the requirements of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz said the implementation of friendlier policies would not only grow demand for real estate, but would also increase the value of investment and promote economic growth in Johor.

“A million of thanks also to the federal government for the flood aid channeled during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) amounting to RM225 million for flood victims and a total of RM1.6 billion for the Flood Mitigation Project (RTB) to reduce the impact of floods in the state.

“Hopefully the good relationship and joint efforts between the federal and state governments can have a positive impact on the quality of life of Bangsa Johor and prosper Johor to a higher level,“ he said in a message uploaded on his Facebook page today.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid announced the government decided to amend some of the application conditions for Malaysia, My Second Home (MM2H) programme to attract more foreign participants to this country.

According to him, among the amended conditions is the amount of fixed deposit that is required, which has been changed into three categories, namely platinum, gold and silver.

In addition, he said the government in collaboration with the Immigration Department will simplify the application where the applicant will get approval after the forms (application) are filled in according to the conditions within three working days.

However, the properties purchased (by participants) cannot be sold before reaching a maturity period of at least 10 years, besides the extension of visas for participants will be made every five years.

According to him, other facilities will also be given to the participants including from the aspect of education if they have children to study in the school of their choice in this country. -Bernama