Joyous Chithirai Pournami celebrations in Teluk Intan

TELUK INTAN: Chithirai Pournami was celebrated joyously by Hindu devotees in Teluk Intan today.

Crowds of devotees started arriving at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple on Jalan Bandar early in the morning to fulfill their vows with the ‘paal koodam’ ceremony, which is the carrying of milk pots, followed by prayers, carrying kavadis, and breaking coconuts.

Chithirai Pournami is the full moon day during the first month of the Tamil calendar, known as Chithirai, and is one of the significant celebrations observed by Hindus in Malaysia.

According to Hinduism, the celebration is held annually to commemorate the birth of a divine attendant during the full moon.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and National Integration Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan, stated that the ancient festival is celebrated grandly in Teluk Intan every year.

“I have discussed with the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) president (Zairul Akmal Kasim) to change the name of Jalan Bandar around this temple area to Jalan Thendayuthapani, and they will consider the matter,“ he said when approached by Bernama.

Meanwhile, the Bagan Datuk Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Association organised a public health screening at the compound of the Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan.

Its chairman, Dr. Narendran Kunasagaran, said the health screening includes blood and urine tests, and eye examinations, as well as a blood donation drive.

“We are targeting 1,000 participants. Since its opening yesterday, we have provided 1,000 pairs of free reading glasses to people with vision problems.

“We take advantage of the Chithirai Pournami celebration to approach the community through free health screening facilities,“ he said.