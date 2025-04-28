SEPANG: Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, has urged young people affected by drug issues to seek rehabilitation without fear or shame, particularly through voluntary assistance from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

Hannah said it is time for the youth to overcome the stigma surrounding drug rehabilitation, encouraging them to reach out for help.

She revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will work closely with the Home Ministry (KDN) to intensify the promotion of AADK’s drug rehabilitation services to the youth.

“AADK already offers these services, but due to the high number of cases they handle, it might not always effectively reach the youth,” she added.

“This responsibility cannot fall solely on AADK; KBS must step in to support them. KBS and KDN must work together closely, as the youth are our primary target group,” she told a press conference following her official visit to the Narcotics Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) in Dengkil today.

Hannah highlighted the importance of a more robust promotional effort, pointing out that at PUSPEN alone, 117,000 out of 190,000 clients—around 60 per cent, seeking treatment are young people.

She stressed that rehabilitation is crucial, noting that youth are the nation’s future and should be given a second chance, particularly to become productive members of the workforce.

In addition, Hannah shared plans to engage retired athletes to train youth at PUSPEN in sports, providing them with an opportunity to discover their athletic potential

“We also want to help them through sports. I’m confident that among the youth affected by drugs, there are untapped athletic talents.

“By providing them with training here (at PUSPEN), we not only offer them skills but also a platform for sports,” she added.

Earlier, Hannah took the opportunity to interact with PUSPEN clients and visit various facilities at the centre.