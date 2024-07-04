JPJ detects over 16,000 cases of speeding since April 1

IPOH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) detected 16,142 cases of speeding through the Automated Awareness Safety System cameras since the implementation of Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 special operations on April 1.

JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said 95 per cent of the offenders were driving between 130 km/hour and 170 km/hour, and the remaining five per cent were driving exceeding 170 km/hour.

“Drivers must take more responsibility for their safety and the safety of other road users by observing the prescribed speed limits.

“This can reduce daily accident rates and fatalities during the festive season,” he told reporters at the Integrated Motorcycle Operations in conjunction with the festive season in Meru Raya, here today.

Lokman said JPJ issued 26,313 notices to road users for failing to comply with the road safety regulations and laws during the nationwide Special Motorcycle Ops between April 1 and 6, adding that 1,464 motorcycles were seized during the operation.