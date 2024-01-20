JPJ officer injured as car crashes through roadblock

KOTA BHARU: A Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officer was injured after being hit by a car attempting to escape a roadblock inspection on Jalan Kuala Krai-Kota Bharu, here last night.

Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said Mohamed Azrin Abdul Wahab, 43, sustained injuries to his hands and legs when he was hit by a silver Perodua Kancil car at about 9 pm while manning the “Ops Pengarah JPJ Kelantan” roadblock near Akademi JPJ Wilayah Timur.

“We have identified the car owner based on the registration number, and we’ll be filing a police report. Insya-Allah, with the police’s help, we will make an arrest and impound the vehicle involved,” he told reporters after the operation last night.

Earlier, a Perodua Kancil driver’s attempt to evade the roadblock was unsuccessful due to a stalled engine.

Another JPJ officer behind the car then instructed the driver to proceed to the Akademi JPJ Wilayah Timur compound for further inspection.

However, when the driver managed to restart the engine, he accelerated towards Mohamed Azrin, who was in front of the vehicle. The victim responded by hopping onto the front bonnet before falling to the side of the car.

Meanwhile, Mohd Misuari said that in the operation, which also involved personnel from the State Department of Environment and the National Anti-Drug Agency, 569 vehicles were inspected, and action was taken against 113 of them for various offences.

“A total of 188 notices were issued, comprising 132 summonses, prohibition on the use of a vehicle (20), inspection order (20) and and vehicle seizure (16),” he said. - Bernama