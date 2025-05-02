Teenage biker killed in Kuala T’ganu road crash

KUALA TERENGGANU: A motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a bus in Jalan Kemajuan here last night.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said police received a report of the two-vehicle accident at 8.25 pm.

He said the victim, Nur Damia Umairah Amir Aswadi, 18, from Kampung Beladau Kolam Manir, died at the scene.

“The incident occurred when the bus, driven by a 70-year-old man, was heading towards Kuala Berang, while Nur Damia Umairah was heading home to Manir.

“The accident happened when the victim, who was in the left lane, moved into the middle lane used by the bus before falling and run over by the rear tyre,” he said in a statement late last night.

Azli said the victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Unit of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital here and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.