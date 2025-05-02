It’s a common sight to see drivers turning on their hazard lights when driving in the rain.

However, back in 2023, the Road Safety Department (JKJR) advised against this practice, warning that it could confuse other motorists and increase stress due to reduced visibility.

Recently, a Malaysian took to social media to call out drivers who turn on their hazard lights during heavy rain, highlighting the dangers it poses to other motorists.

In a Threads post, Izhan Zubir emphasized that hazard lights should only be used when a vehicle is at a complete stop.

“Dear Malaysians, when driving, stop using hazard lights during heavy rain.

“That is not what they are for. It can put others in danger.

“Only use them when the vehicle is at a complete stop, never while moving.”

His post has since attracted a wave of responses from frustrated Malaysians who frequently encounter drivers misusing hazard lights in rainy conditions.

READ MORE: Malaysia second most stressful country for new drivers

“Totally agree! Rules are rules, so please follow them. If visibility is poor, just slow down—but the important thing is to turn on your headlights in heavy rain, not the hazard lights. Some even turn on their hazard lights and stay in the fast lane,“ said a frustrated @syuha_anuar.

“I’ll gladly add one of the main reasons why: it eliminates your ability to indicate where you’re going, whether you’re changing lanes, merging, or overtaking. This creates more confusion for vehicles behind you, especially in already poor weather conditions,“ shared @mal.

However, some Malaysians disagreed, stating that they use hazard lights in heavy rain to inform other drivers that they are moving slowly.

“My understanding is that if it rains heavily, we switch on hazard lights to inform others that we are driving slowly. I do that too sometimes. It’s to warn other drivers,“ commented @sandrine.teo.

“This is a bad take. I once drove on the North-South Highway in a rainstorm so bad that visibility was under 10 meters. Without hazard lights, I don’t know how I would have seen other cars,“ said @cantkeepstill.

ALSO READ: Over 81000 road crashes linked to tailgating