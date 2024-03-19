JPNS sounds warning on using poison to fish during dry season

PORT DICKSON: The Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department (JPNS) has issued a stern warning to the public against using illegal methods such as poisoning and electric shock to catch fish and prawns in public waters.

Its deputy director, Doreen Wee Siew Leen, expressed concern over the irresponsible actions typically observed during the dry season, where individuals resort to such methods for bigger catch.

She said that JPNS has received reports of four cases of poisoning in the Sungai Linggi area and instances of electric shock fishing in Sungai Triang, Jelebu.

“We have received complaints from fishermen on the poisoning of rivers to paralyse prawns and kill fish.

“I understand these activities occur between 3am to 4am, making it challenging to apprehend the perpetrators,“ she told reporters during a Giant Freshwater Prawn Release Programme at Sungai Linggi in Pengkalan Kempas today.

According to her, poisoning or electric shock fishing not only damages the aquatic ecosystem but also poses health risks if consumed.

During today’s programme, the state Department of Fisheries released an estimated 350,400 freshwater prawn seeds at seven locations in public waters, covering all districts in the state.

Doreen said these prawn seeds, donated by the Giant Freshwater Prawn Breeding Centre (PPUG) in Kampung Acheh, Perak, would benefit both land-based fishermen and recreational anglers.

“Approximately 50,000 prawn seeds are released in each district. We anticipate that after five to six months, these prawn seeds will mature and yield a harvest,“ she explained.