Kaamatan Festival, Gawai Day showcase Malaysia’s cultural diversity to the world - King

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day, celebrated today and tomorrow, showcase Malaysia’s cultural diversity to the world, says His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

In a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook account today, His Majesty also mentioned that these two celebrations serve as a reminder to be grateful.

“As a sign of gratitude at the end of the harvest season, the King said that it is also a reminder to all Malaysians, regardless of religion and race, to be thankful for the blessings and provisions given, according to their respective practices.

“Sultan Ibrahim also stated that this celebration showcases to the world Malaysia’s multicultural society, each with its unique traditional heritage,“ read the post.

The King and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, also wished a happy Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day to those celebrating.

The Kaamatan Festival, also known as the Harvest Festival, is celebrated in Sabah today, while Gawai Day in Sarawak falls on Saturday. Both celebrations are marked as a sign of gratitude at the end of the harvest season.