KBS disappointed violent incident against football players persist

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is disappointed that incidents of violence that endanger lives and property of local football players continue to occur.

Commenting on the incident that happened to Selangor FC defender Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee that happened two days ago, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the latest incident should not have happened because it could affect the country’s sports industry.

“This matter (the incident involving Ahmad Khuzaimi) has been handed over to the authorities and we hope (the investigation) can be carried out well. We are disappointed that there are still more cases out there that endanger property and lives (athletes).

“We have received a response from FAS (Selangor Football Association) and so on. We hope that this will not happen again,“ he said when met by Bernama today.

Two days ago, Ahmad Khuzaimi’s house was broken into when he went out for a training session at the Selangor Training Centre in Shah Alam. According to the police report that he shared on his Instagram, Ahmad Khuzaimi lost a motorcycle, four bags of various brands and a passport.

Adam said the violence incident will indirectly hinder the progress of the country’s sports, especially football.

Meanwhile, he said his party asked the sports associations to continue to improve the security aspects of their respective athletes.

“We hope this does not become a negative trend where we are too worried about the security aspect... we will make sure this can be stopped,“ he said.

Earlier, the nation was shocked by the incident involving national football player, Faisal Halim who was injured after being splashed with acid by two individuals on a motorcycle at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya.

Another incident involving Terengganu FC winger Akhyar Rashid suffered injuries after being hit on the head and legs with a iron rod in a robbery incident near his residential condominium in Kuala Terengganu.

Apart from that, the rear window of a car driven by a Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player who is also a former national player, Safiq Rahim, was broken near the JDT training centre in Sri Gelam, Johor Bahru.