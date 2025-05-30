KUALA LUMPUR: Cooperation among international law enforcement agencies is crucial in facing the increasingly complex challenges of modern crime, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Special Operations Division (BOK) director Datuk Zamri Zainuddin.

He conveyed this during a meeting with Australian Federal Police (AFP) representative Nick Morgan at the MACC headquarters here today.

In a statement, the MACC said the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Malaysia and Australia in combating corruption and cross-border crime.

“This meeting demonstrates the joint commitment of the MACC and AFP to strengthen international cooperation networks to more effectively combat corruption and financial crimes, thereby ensuring the security and integrity of both nations.

“During the discussion, both parties shared important information and exchanged views on strategies and best practices in investigating corruption, money laundering, and international financial crimes,” the statement read.

The MACC said that as part of the discussions, BOK also requested AFP’s assistance in tracking down a suspect under a Red Notice who is currently under investigation by the division.

“The AFP has expressed its commitment to providing assistance through bilateral cooperation between the agencies to locate and extradite the suspect to Malaysia for prosecution under the applicable laws,” it said.