Muslims in Selangor pray for Sultan of Brunei’s recovery

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah ordered mosques in the state to recite a special prayer after Friday prayers today for the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s recovery.

This was announced through a post on the Facebook page of the Selangor Royal Office.

The Brunei Sultan, who was previously reported to be resting at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in the capital due to fatigue, is in good health.

Sultan Hassanal was attending the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings when he was warded at IJN.