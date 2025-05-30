One killed, four others injured as two MPVs collide head on

IPOH: One person died and four others were seriously injured in a head on collision involving two multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) at Kilometer 1.8 Gerik-Kupang-Gerik, today.

Acting Gerik District Police Chief DSP Muhammad Firdaus Abdullah said his department received information regarding the incident at about 11:45 am.

He said the accident occurred after a Nissan Grand Livina MPV, driven by a 49-year-old man carrying a 56-year-old woman and two male passengers aged 14 and 21, travelling from Kupang towards Gerik, lost control and entered the opposite lane.

“The vehicle then collided with a Perodua Alza MPV driven by a 32-year-old man with his 32-year-old wife and their two children, aged 3 and 5 respectively.

“The driver of the Nissan Grand Livina was found to be seriously injured and was confirmed dead at the Gerik Hospital, while the woman in the same car suffered broken ribs and was referred to the Taiping Hospital. The two other men in that vehicle did not suffer any injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Firdaus said the driver of the Perodua Alza MPV was also seriously injured and is being treated at the Taiping Hospital, while his two children sustained injuries to their eyes and head and are being treated at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh.

“The Perodua Alza driver’s wife did not suffer any injuries, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.