Meta Bright sees 145% profit growth, fueled by diversified segments

KUALA LUMPUR: Meta Bright Group Bhd, a Bursa Malaysia main market-listed diversified conglomerate, posted a substantial increase in revenue of 222% year-on-year (YoY) to RM175.0 million for the nine-month (9M) period ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), compared to RM54.36 million recorded in the same period of FY24.

The revenue increase was driven by significant contributions from its building materials, leasing, hospitality, and energy-related segments.

Further, the growth was largely driven by the building materials segment, which recorded revenue of RM141.62 million, supported by the continued strong performance of Expogaya Sdn Bhd, acquired in January 2024.

Profit attributable to owners of the company (Patami) surged 145% YoY to RM6.95 million from RM2.83 million a year earlier, demonstrating the group’s effective diversification strategy and operational efficiencies.

On a quarterly basis, the group achieved a 57% increase in revenue to RM53.42 million in Q3 FY25 compared to RM33.95 million in Q3 FY24.

Meta Bright’s robust financial performance was complemented by strong operational cash flows, generating RM14.47 million from operating activities for the nine-month period, compared to a net operating cash flow of RM10.66 million during the same period last year.

This positive cash flow demonstrates the group’s enhanced cash-generating capabilities and operational strength.

Commenting on the results, Meta Bright executive director of corporate and strategic planning Derek Phang Kiew Lim said the company’s performance in the first nine months reflects the effectiveness of the diversification and growth strategies implemented over the past year.

“Continued contributions from the existing business segments, combined with disciplined financial management and operational efficiencies, position us well to achieve sustained growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.

“We are particularly encouraged by the sustained improvement in our operating cash flows, which provides us with greater flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities and investments.

“Despite the challenging market environment, our diversified business model continues to deliver stable growth and enhance shareholder value,” he said in a statement.

Looking ahead, Meta Bright remains committed to its growth trajectory by actively identifying new opportunities in property development, energy-related businesses, and infrastructure projects, particularly leveraging the continued infrastructure boom in Sabah.

The group also intends to enhance its hospitality segment through ongoing improvements at Renai Hotel Kota Bharu in Kelantan and other facilities.

“However, we will be cautious in light of the cross-border risks and uncertainties surrounding geopolitical factors, ensuring that we maintain a robust risk management approach and strategic flexibility to navigate any potential headwinds effectively.

“We remain optimistic about our business prospects for the remainder of FY25. With a healthy order book, solid financial fundamentals, and strategic initiatives in place, we believe Meta Bright is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum,” Phang said.