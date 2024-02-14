KEB 2024 to explore new technologies, economic opportunities for Bumiputera - Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: The three-day Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 starting Feb 29 will delve into new technologies and economic opportunities to empower the Bumiputera community in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said among the topics to be discussed at the congress secretariat level is strengthening institutions and agencies related to the Bumiputera economy that has existed since the first KEB in 1965.

“The KEB this time will explore several aspects of new technologies, new opportunities in areas yet to be explored in this country, and we will look at projections for the next 10 to 20 years.

“We also want to see that the roles given to the agencies are evaluated for their effectiveness,“ he said at a media briefing after attending the Pre-launch Ceremony of KEB 2024 here today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the Pre-launch Ceremony of KEB 2024, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Ahmad Zahid said the strengthening of institutions and agencies related to the Bumiputera would be based on the findings of studies from each of the 10 clusters covering 10 sectors that will be established in KEB 2024.

He said the 10 clusters are Education Reform and Human Capital; Technical and Vocational Education and Training ( (TVET) Institutions as Primary Career Choices; Strengthening the Halal Industry; Rural Development and Empowerment of Orang Asli Communities; Wealth Creation and Corporate Mastery; Bumiputera Enterprise Competitiveness; New Technology Mastery; Felda and Land Development; Bumiputera Socioeconomics in Sabah; and Bumiputera Socioeconomics in Sarawak.

According to Ahmad Zahid, each cluster will consist of experts in specific fields for engagement sessions, and presentations will be made by the chairmen of each respective cluster.

He said resolutions from each cluster will be presented by their respective chairmen and submitted to the Prime Minister on the final day of the congress.

The congress, scheduled from Feb 29 to March 2 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, aims to attract 3,000 participants and will also be attended by representatives from Malay, Kadazan, Dusun, Iban, and Dayak business councils, as well as representatives from the Orang Asli community.

“Their involvement (Kadazan, Dusun, Iban, and Dayak business councils) is to lead the Sabah and Sarawak clusters for us to examine several details and also programmes proposed by them as important components in the implementation of KEB,“ Ahmad Zahid said. - Bernama